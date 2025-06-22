Tirupati Tragedy: Couple Burned Alive in Car Accident

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A tragic car accident occurred near Panapakam in Chandragiri Mandal, Tirupati district, resulting in the death of a couple and leaving their two children critically injured. The incident took place when the car they were traveling in lost control and crashed into a road divider, bursting into flames.

Couple Burned Alive, Children Battling for Life

The car caught fire immediately after the collision, trapping the family inside. While local residents attempted to help, the husband and wife were unable to escape and were burned alive. Their daughter and son sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Victims Identified: Family from Kuppiganipalle in Ramapuram Panchayat

The deceased have been identified as Siddayya and his wife, residents of Kuppiganipalle in Ramapuram Panchayat. Siddayya previously served as a private gunman for former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. The family was reportedly on a journey when the accident occurred.

Police Investigation Underway

Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a government hospital for postmortem examination. Preliminary reports suggest loss of vehicle control as the cause of the tragedy.

Villagers Mourn the Irreparable Loss

The sudden and tragic deaths have shocked the local community, casting a gloom over their native village. Relatives and neighbors are mourning the loss, as the injured children continue to receive medical care.