Tomorrow’s Solar Eclipse: Will It Be Visible in India? Here Are the Timings!

India: A big alert has been issued for the people of India as a Solar Eclipse is set to occur tomorrow, March 29th, 2025. This will be the first solar eclipse of the year, and experts claim that this eclipse is going to be a particularly powerful one.

Which Countries Will Be Affected by the Solar Eclipse?

The upcoming Solar Eclipse will be visible in specific regions only. According to astronomers, it will be visible in parts of Asia, Africa, South America, North America, Europe, and the Atlantic. However, India will not witness this solar eclipse, as it is set to occur at night according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Solar Eclipse Timing

The Solar Eclipse will begin at 2:20 PM in countries following the relevant time zones, reaching its peak at 4:17 PM, and will conclude at 6:13 PM. Unfortunately, as the eclipse is happening during the night in India, it will not be visible here.

Myths and Misconceptions About the Solar Eclipse

While the solar eclipse might not be visible in India, there have been many circulating myths and misconceptions, especially regarding pregnant women. Some superstitions claim that pregnant women should follow certain rules during the eclipse. However, scientists and astronomers have clarified that these are mere superstitions and should not be believed. It is important to avoid following these outdated rituals, even though some pundits might still suggest them.

Experts stress that solar eclipses are natural celestial events and do not pose any harm to people, including pregnant women.