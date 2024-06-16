TPCC leader demands strict action against KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan has condemned former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)for writing a letter to Justice Narsimha Reddy, calling it an attempt to avoid investigation by Justice PC Ghosh into the failure of the Kaleshwaram project.

In a statement on Sunday, Niranjan described KCR’s letter as “unforgivable” and filled with “contemptuous remarks” that questioned Justice Narasimha Reddy’s qualifications and impartiality. Niranjan demanded strict action against KCR, accusing him of arrogance and egoism.

Niranjan criticized KCR for thinking he was above the law and for demanding Justice Narasimha Reddy to step down from the commission. He highlighted that KCR’s behaviour is evidence of his inflated self-importance.

KCR’s decision to make counter-allegations and attacks on the same day he was supposed to submit an explanation about the construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri power stations and the purchase of electricity from Chhattisgarh was deemed inappropriate by Niranjan.

He noted that KCR was the only one among 25 individuals asked for explanations by the Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission to act in such a manner.

Niranjan urged the State High Court to take suo motu action against KCR for his remarks against Justice Narsimha Reddy, reflecting KCR’s disregard for the judicial process.