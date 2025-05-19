Traffic Alert: 15-Day Diversion from Durga Nagar to Aramghar Due to CC Road Work, Check Alternate Routes

Rajendranagar, Ranga Reddy District – Construction of a CC road under the railway bridge near Aramghar has officially commenced today, affecting key traffic routes in the area.

CC Road Construction Begins Between Durga Nagar and Aramghar

The road under the Aramghar railway bridge, connecting Durga Nagar to Aramghar, is now undergoing cement concrete (CC) road development. The work is part of infrastructure upgrades in the Rajendranagar Circle.

One-Way Route Temporarily Closed, Traffic Diverted

As a result of the ongoing construction, the one-way route from Durga Nagar towards Aramghar, which is a crucial stretch for vehicles traveling from LB Nagar to Mehdipatnam, has been temporarily closed for 15 days.

To manage the disruption, authorities have announced a traffic diversion via Katedan Old Kurnool Road and College Gate route.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

Rajendranagar Traffic Inspector Rajender Goud has appealed to the general public to cooperate with traffic police and follow the diversions to ensure smooth traffic movement during the construction period.

He urged commuters to understand the situation and contribute to maintaining order on the roads throughout the 15-day work schedule.