Massive Traffic Jams on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway as Thousands Travel Home for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway has been witnessing severe traffic congestion for the third consecutive day as thousands of families travel to their hometowns across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Sankranti.

Traffic Snarls and Overcrowding

Heavy traffic has been reported at key points along National Highway 65, with Panthangi Toll Plaza in the Yadadri-Bhongir district being the epicenter of the chaos.

Despite authorities opening additional gates to manage the rush, vehicles formed long queues, with 12 gates dedicated to outbound traffic towards Andhra Pradesh and four gates handling inbound traffic to Hyderabad.

Officials revealed that 1.43 lakh vehicles crossed the Panthangi toll plaza over the weekend, marking an eightfold increase compared to regular days. On average, over 1,000 vehicles per hour were passing through, compared to 150–200 vehicles on normal days.

Areas such as Abdullapurmet, Choutuppal, and Korlapahad toll plazas in the Nalgonda district also experienced significant delays.

Measures to Ease Traffic

Authorities implemented measures like expanding FasTag usage to expedite toll processing and deploying additional personnel at toll plazas. However, the overwhelming number of vehicles continues to strain the system.

Crowded Transport Hubs

Railway stations and bus terminals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad were packed with passengers traveling to their hometowns. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are running thousands of special buses to accommodate the rush.

TSRTC: Operating 6,432 special buses between January 9 and 15 to destinations within Telangana and neighboring states.

APSRTC: Deploying 7,200 special buses, with 2,153 originating from Hyderabad.

Additionally, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has introduced 366 special trains to clear the holiday rush.

Early Festive Rush

The Sankranti holidays began earlier this year due to the second Saturday holiday on January 11, prompting many families to leave as early as Friday. Sankranti, celebrated on January 14, sees millions of people reconnect with their roots, making it the most significant travel period of the year.

Why Sankranti Travel Is Unique

Sankranti is a harvest festival deeply rooted in tradition, drawing nearly 20 lakh people from Hyderabad and its surroundings to coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions annually. Unlike any other festival, Sankranti inspires such a massive exodus, leaving Hyderabad’s streets unusually empty during this time.

Cultural Significance

For many, the festival offers a chance to immerse themselves in rural life. Families, especially children, enjoy activities like kite flying, bullock-cart races, cockfights, and visiting fields. Decorated bulls and other traditional rural sports also add to the festive cheer.

Challenges Amid Festivities

The massive influx of travelers highlights logistical challenges, including managing transportation and ensuring smooth traffic flow. Despite the measures in place, the sheer volume of travelers underscores the need for more efficient infrastructure to handle peak holiday periods.