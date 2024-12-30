Tragedy in Gaza: Fourth Infant Dies from Hypothermia Amid Winter Crisis

Deir Al-Balah: A 20-day-old infant, Jomaa al-Batran, became the fourth child to succumb to hypothermia in Gaza as harsh winter conditions grip the region. Displaced Palestinians face life-threatening challenges, living in makeshift tents without adequate warmth or supplies.

Jomaa, born prematurely alongside his twin brother Ali, died early Sunday in their family’s tent. Their father, Yehia, described the heartbreaking moment, saying Jomaa’s head was “cold as ice.” Ali remains in intensive care at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

“We are eight people with only four blankets,” Yehia shared. “Drops of dew seep through the tent, and temperatures fall below 10°C (50°F).”

Local health officials have confirmed at least three other infant deaths from cold exposure in recent weeks. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as displaced families struggle to survive amidst ongoing conflict.

Israeli Report Exposes Abuse of Hostages by Hamas

In a detailed report, Israel’s Health Ministry revealed extensive physical, psychological, and sexual abuse endured by hostages held by Hamas during the ongoing conflict. Findings include testimonies of severe beatings, deprivation, and sexual violence.

Released hostages described harrowing experiences, with one recounting sexual assault at gunpoint. The report, based on medical assessments, will be submitted to the United Nations, potentially heightening pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate a ceasefire.

West Bank Violence Claims Young Palestinian Woman

In the West Bank town of Jenin, 22-year-old journalism student Shatha al-Sabbagh was fatally shot in her home. Her family accuses Palestinian security forces of involvement, contradicting official statements blaming “outlaws” for the attack.

The incident has intensified tensions in a region already inflamed by the Gaza conflict. Demonstrations both for and against the Palestinian Authority’s actions underline growing divisions among Palestinians.

Israeli Strike Targets Gaza Hospital, Killing Seven

An Israeli airstrike on Wafa Hospital in Gaza City claimed the lives of at least seven people, according to first responders. Israel’s military stated that the building was being used as a Hamas control center.

Further strikes near Nuseirat resulted in eight additional fatalities and multiple injuries. Israeli forces maintain that their operations target militants, while local health authorities report over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, including women and children.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The conflict has displaced 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. Limited aid delivery, infrastructure collapse, and ongoing hostilities contribute to fears of famine and disease. Both sides report continued exchanges of fire, with rockets launched from Gaza intercepted over Israel.

The dire situation highlights the urgent need for international intervention to address the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza.