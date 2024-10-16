Tragedy in Medak: Seven Family Members Killed as Car Crashes into Canal

Medak: A devastating accident occurred in the Medak district on Wednesday afternoon, claiming the lives of seven family members after their car crashed into a stream near Usirikepally in Shivvampet mandal. The victims were identified as four women, two young girls, and the male driver, who was also a relative of the deceased.

The driver, Nam Singh, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the speeding Maruti Swift, causing the vehicle to hit a roadside culvert and plunge into the canal. Singh, the sole survivor, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition remains critical.

The victims have been identified as Danavatha Shivaram (55), his wife Durgamma (45), Maloth Anitha, her daughters Bindu (14) and Sravani (12), and Guguloth Santhi (45) along with her daughter Mamatha (16). The family, residents of nearby villages, were returning from a family gathering when the tragic accident occurred.

Despite immediate efforts by locals, they were unable to rescue the passengers until an earthmover arrived to retrieve the bodies. The bodies were later taken to the area hospital in Narsapur for post-mortem.

Authorities, including DSP Venkat Reddy and Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, arrived at the scene to oversee rescue operations and offer support to the victims’ families. The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to provide medical assistance to the injured driver. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash.