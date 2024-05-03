Asia

Tragic: 20 killed, 21 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Daimer district on Friday.

Islamabad: At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Daimer district on Friday.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. as the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels, Dawn reported.

The bus carrying 43 people was proceeding towards Gilgit from Rawalpindi.

The injured have been rushed to hospital.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences.

Details are awaited.

