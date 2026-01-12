Trump Shares ‘Acting President of Venezuela’ Image, Sparks Global Debate

In a surprising and widely shared social media post, **US President Donald Trump has portrayed himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela” on an edited image resembling a Wikipedia page. The move has sparked intense discussion online and highlights ongoing political developments involving the United States and Venezuela.

Trump Posts Edited Image Claiming Acting Presidency

On his social media account, Trump shared a photo listing him as the “Acting President of Venezuela” as of January 2026. The image also referenced his role as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, suggesting an unusual and symbolic assertion of political authority.

While the edited image gained rapid attention, it does not reflect any official recognition by international authorities or formal government status in Venezuela.

Context: US–Venezuela Relations Amid Major Events

The post follows a series of high-profile developments in Venezuelan politics. In early January 2026, a US military operation led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was transported to the United States for legal proceedings. Following this, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president under Venezuelan constitutional provisions.

Trump has described relations with the new leadership in Caracas as “working along really well,” citing diplomatic engagement and cooperation on oil and other issues as positive signs.

Trump Highlights Oil Deals and Future Talks

In remarks aboard Air Force One, Trump noted that Venezuela had asked the United States to accept millions of barrels of oil, which he said would benefit both nations. He also mentioned potential meetings with Venezuelan officials, including Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Trump commented on oil company interests in Venezuela and stressed guarantees of safety for energy firms considering investment in the country.

Broader Diplomatic Messages From Trump

Trump has also touched on issues beyond Venezuela. In previous posts, he vowed that no more Venezuelan oil or financial resources would be sent to Cuba, and hinted at US military involvement to enforce this stance. Such remarks underscore a broader regional diplomatic strategy under his administration.

Reactions and Ongoing Discussions

The “Acting President of Venezuela” image has drawn scrutiny as a novel and symbolic assertion rather than an official title. Responses online range from support to criticism, with many commentators debating its implications for international politics and US–Latin America diplomacy.

The situation in Venezuela and its relations with the United States remain dynamic, and the Trump post adds a fresh twist to ongoing global political conversations.

