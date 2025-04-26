Trump on India-Pakistan Border Tensions: “They’ll Get It Figured Out”

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, US President Donald Trump chose not to offer mediation, stating instead that the two nations will “get it figured out one way or the other.” Speaking to reporters en route to Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, Trump sidestepped direct engagement on the South Asian border issue.

Trump References “1500 Years” of Tension, Declines to Repeat Mediation Offer

When asked about the situation, Trump remarked,

“There have been tensions on that border for 1500 years… but they’ll figure it out. I know both leaders.”

Though the statement included a rhetorical exaggeration of the timeline, Trump made it clear he would not insert himself into the current dispute — a shift from his previous offers during his first term in office.

India Consistently Rejects Outside Mediation

Historically, India has opposed foreign mediation in border disputes, including during Trump’s previous term when he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan at the request of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan. India declined that offer, affirming that issues between the two neighbors should be resolved bilaterally.

Also Read:“Make Pakistan into Two Again”: CM Revanth Reddy’s Bold Call to PM Modi After Kashmir Attack

During Prime Minister Modi’s 2023 visit to the White House, Trump also floated mediation between India and China, which was similarly turned down by the Indian delegation.

White House Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Offers Support to India

Despite refraining from direct involvement in the conflict, Trump was among the first world leaders to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. He personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend condolences and reaffirm the US’s support in combating terrorism.

The White House also issued a suo motu statement, calling the attack “heinous” and pledging assistance to Indian authorities in their investigation.

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Voices Strong Support

Tulsi Gabbard, current Director of US National Intelligence, echoed the administration’s support, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack.”

Gabbard’s strong backing underlines the US’s firm stance against terrorism and its alignment with India in the aftermath of the tragedy.