Telangana Facing Rise in Gun Culture Under Congress Rule, Alleges BJP Chief Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that the ‘gun culture’ and lawlessness are on the rise in the state under the Congress government.

After attending a meeting with ‘Shakti Kendra’ in-charges for the Jubilee Hills by-election, the BJP leader told newsmen that the fight in the constituency was essentially between the BJP and AIMIM, claiming that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav had earlier contested on an MIM ticket. The ruling Congress has failed to implement its Six Guarantees and warned that if the Congress–MIM alliance wins the by-election, their new manifesto will be to give a free hand to rowdy sheeters who have resurfaced after Congress came to power, he remarked.

Citing recent incidents, including the stabbing to death of a constable in Nizamabad, the shooting of a Gau Rakshak, and the attack on police at Chaderghat, Rao said the deteriorating law and order situation has even left the policemen unsafe. “If the government cannot protect police officers, what about common citizens?” he asked.

The BJP leader welcomed the visit of the DGP and senior officers to the hospital where injured Southeast Zone DCP Chaitanya Kumar and his gunman are being treated, but expressed shock that the AIMIM leaders, including an MLA, visited the hospital where the rowdy sheeter who attacked the police was admitted instead.

Rao said he had earlier written to the DGP cautioning about possible law and order issues, but the government failed to act. He urged the voters of Jubilee Hills to “choose between rising gun culture and good governance” in the upcoming by-election. He expressed confidence that the Jubilee Hills poll would mark the beginning of the BJP’s larger victory in Telangana.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, national executive member Garikapati Mohan Rao, state general secretaries Dr. N. Gautam Rao and Vemula Ashok, and organizing secretary Chandrasekhar were present at the meeting.

Earlier at the party office, Rao paid floral tributes to tribal leader Komaram Bheem on his death anniversary, recalling his fight against the oppression of the British and the Nizam under the slogan “Jal, Jangal, Jameen” (Water, Forest, Land).