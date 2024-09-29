Crime & AccidentsMaharashtra

Tuition class teacher and his two brothers held in connection with teenage student’s rape

A private coaching class teacher and his two brothers were arrested in connection with the alleged rape and molestation of a 16-year-old girl student in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana29 September 2024
An FIR was registered recently after the girl confided in her family members, who approached the police.

The main accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, a class 9 student, on two occasions between July and December 2023, a police official said.

The complainant stated that two brothers of the accused, all in their late 20s, molested her separately in a movie theatre and in a classroom of the institute between 2022 and December 2023.

Police registered an FIR and arrested the three brothers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and molestation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

