Two Madrasa Students Allegedly Kidnapped in Mumbai Found at Worli Children’s Shelter

Mumbai: Two boys allegedly kidnapped from the Shivaji Nagar area here were traced to a children’s home, police said on Tuesday.

The boys, aged 11 and 12 years, were traced to a children’s home in the Worli area of central Mumbai two days after they were allegedly kidnapped, an official said.

The duo studying in a madrasa went missing on Saturday morning. When they failed to return home by evening, the families lodged a police complaint, and a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

The crime branch checked the CCTV footage from the area and searched the nearby railway station, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the boys were traced to Bal Asha Sanstha in Worli, he added.