Hyderabad

Two Men Arrested for Suspicious Activity Near BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s Residence

Syed Mubashir29 September 2024 - 16:41
Hyderabad: Two individuals were apprehended by security personnel after they were found loitering suspiciously near the residence of Goshamahal BJP MLA, T Raja Singh. The suspects, identified as Ismail and Mohd Khaja, were handed over to the Mangalhat police for further investigation.

The incident occurred when the Personal Security Officer (PSO) assigned to the MLA noticed the two men moving around suspiciously near the house. After conducting a physical check, the PSO alerted the Mangalhat police, who promptly took the suspects into custody.

Both Ismail and Khaja, who are residents of Borabanda, are currently being questioned by the police to verify their background and intentions. Authorities are looking into whether the suspects had any ulterior motives or if their presence in the area was coincidental.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there was any threat posed to the MLA or if the two individuals were involved in any unlawful activity.

