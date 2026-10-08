Two-Year-Old Girl Dies During MRI at Secunderabad Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Hyderabad: Serious allegations of medical negligence have emerged against Medicare Hospital in Secunderabad following the death of a two-year-old girl during an MRI procedure on September 11.

According to the allegations, the child, identified as Gunashree, was brought to the hospital by her parents for treatment. Hospital staff reportedly told the family that an MRI scan would be conducted and allegedly administered anesthesia to the child without carrying out the necessary health checks.

The family alleges that Gunashree died while undergoing the MRI procedure sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. However, instead of immediately informing the parents, hospital staff allegedly continued to give the impression that treatment was underway until around 4 p.m., when the family was reportedly informed that the child had died.

The incident has raised serious questions over the hospital’s handling of the child’s medical condition and the circumstances surrounding her death. The family has also alleged that hospital staff displayed grief while transporting the child’s body, despite the alleged delay in informing them about the death.

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Further allegations have emerged regarding the hospital management’s response to the incident. According to the claims, the management attempted to place responsibility on an individual employee, who was subsequently removed from service, while maintaining that the hospital itself was not at fault.

The allegations have triggered public concern, with questions being raised over the hospital’s procedures for administering anesthesia, conducting MRI scans on children and handling emergencies.

The exact circumstances leading to Gunashree’s death, including whether proper medical protocols were followed before and during the MRI, will need to be established through an independent investigation and medical records.

The incident has also renewed concerns about patient safety and accountability in private hospitals, particularly when treating young children.