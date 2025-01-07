UDAAN 2024-25: Annual Sports Meet at LB Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Annual Sports Meet UDAAN 2024-25 was held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, bringing together students, teachers, and distinguished guests to celebrate sportsmanship, discipline, and the overall development of students.

The event was graced by Smt Sarada Narella, Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women, Sri Amer Ali Khan, MLC, Telangana & Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, Sri Abdul Waheed, IFS (Retd), Former Commissioner of the Minority Welfare Department, Telangana, and Hitesh Dolwani, the winner of the UTT Para Table Tennis National Championship. The occasion was also attended by Sabiha Farzana, Secretary, and Maria Arifuddin and K.M. Fasihuddin, Directors of Madina Educational Institutions.

The distinguished leaders saluted the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment, emphasizing that sports, moral values, and education are critical to the holistic development of students.

Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan highlighted the commitment of the Telangana government towards the future of sports in the state. He spoke about Ravent Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, who is keen on establishing a Sports University in the state. This initiative, he said, will nurture young talent and contribute to the nation’s progress through sports excellence.

The speakers also emphasized the importance of discipline, respect for teachers, parents, and elders, urging students to uphold these core values as they go forward in life. They stressed that a combination of academic excellence and sports will help students become well-rounded individuals, capable of facing future challenges.

The event saw a magnificent March Past with students, including those from Ideal School for Disabled, participating proudly. The colorful drill performances by students showcased their coordination, energy, and dedication, adding a festive touch to the day.