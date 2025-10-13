UDAAN – Meridian School Hosts Inaugural Inter-School Sports Tournament in Banjara Hills

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad: Meridian School successfully hosted the first edition of Udaan, a two-day Inter-School Sports Tournament, on October 10 and 11, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition among students.

The event saw participation from 24 schools across the Twin Cities, with students competing enthusiastically in Basketball, Table Tennis, and Chess. The tournament provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, foster camaraderie, and embrace the values of discipline and perseverance.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Veera Manikantha Reddy and Guest of Honour Avneesh Penumarthi, both national-level American Football players. Speaking to the students, they highlighted the importance of sports in shaping character and promoting physical and mental well-being, inspiring participants to pursue their passions with dedication.

“The Udaan Tournament is more than a competition; it’s about nurturing talent, encouraging teamwork, and instilling the joy of sports in young minds,” said a Meridian School spokesperson.

The tournament concluded with a spirited display of skill and determination across all events, leaving students and spectators motivated and energized. Meridian School expressed its commitment to making Udaan an annual platform for promoting sporting excellence and holistic development among school students.