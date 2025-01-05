UNIFIL Accuses Israel of Destroying Its Property and Lebanese Army Infrastructure

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of destroying UN property and Lebanese army infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

IDF Allegedly Destroys UNIFIL and Lebanese Army Property

In a statement shared on social media platform X, UNIFIL reported that its peacekeepers witnessed:

An IDF bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the withdrawal line between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh.

The demolition of a Lebanese Armed Forces observation tower located beside a UNIFIL position.

Violation of UN Resolution 1701 and International Law

UNIFIL strongly condemned the IDF’s actions, stating:

“The IDF’s deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and Lebanese Armed Forces infrastructure is a flagrant violation of UN Resolution 1701 and international law.”

The peacekeeping force urged all parties to avoid actions that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities, including the destruction of civilian property and key infrastructure, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

ICRC Calls for Ceasefire Maintenance in Lebanon

During her visit to Lebanon, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric emphasized the critical need to uphold the ceasefire.

She stated:

“Civilians cannot afford for the ceasefire to lapse, plunging them back into heavy fighting that would bring more death and destruction.”

“Maintaining the ceasefire is essential for families to return home, rebuild their lives, and for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.”

Spoljaric also noted that Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis could have been mitigated if both sides had fully adhered to the rules of war.

Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hezbollah

The US and France-brokered ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Key Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement

Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days.

Lebanese Army deployment along the Lebanese Israeli border and southern Lebanon.

Ban on weapons and militant presence in the region.

Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Attacks Continue

While the IDF has scaled back its military operations, Israeli airstrikes continue in Lebanon, with some attacks resulting in casualties.

