Israel-Gaza Conflict: 184 Killed in Three Days of Intense Airstrikes

At least 184 people have been killed in the last 72 hours as Israeli airstrikes and shelling intensified across Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza media office. The ongoing military escalation, described as “dangerous and brutal,” has targeted residential areas and unarmed civilians, particularly in Gaza City.

Massive Destruction and Trapped Victims

Officials from Palestinian Civil Defence reported that the airstrikes have been some of the most violent in recent days. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, while damaged infrastructure is preventing their rescue and access to hospitals.

Hamas Blames Israel, US for Escalation

Hamas condemned the Israeli army for what it called “horrific crimes” and accused the US administration of supplying weapons and political support to Israel. The group urged the international community and the UN Security Council to take action by deploying independent investigative teams to document the attacks and hold Israel accountable.

Why Are Israeli Airstrikes Intensifying?

The escalation began on Thursday morning after Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned of using “unprecedented force” unless Hamas released hostages and stopped firing rockets. Peace talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, have stalled due to major disagreements, including the duration of the ceasefire and Hamas’s demand for an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza—something Israel refuses.

The War’s Devastating Impact

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the abduction of around 250 hostages, Israel has launched a large-scale military campaign in Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, the death toll has now surpassed 45,000 Palestinians.

