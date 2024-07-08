Union Minister Kishan Reddy Highlights India’s Pharma Milestones and Future Prospects at 73rd IPC Valedictory

Hyderabad: The Chief Guest for the Valedictory of the 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) 2024 was Sri G. Kishan Reddy Garu, Honorable Union Minister for Coal and Mines.

He appreciated the collective efforts of numerous pharmaceutical companies, emphasizing advancements in drug discovery, drug design, and various medical care initiatives, which have positioned Hyderabad as the world’s premier pharmaceutical hub.

Approximately 35% of the 65,000 crores worth of pharmaceutical products are exported to the United States, meeting FDA and European standards. He highlighted India’s role in supplying COVID-19 vaccines globally.

He also noted that India is the 5th largest economy and is poised to rise significantly, aiming for the 3rd position by 2030.

Minister Reddy congratulated all the delegates, students, volunteers, and organizers for successfully hosting the 3-day IPC, fostering connections and discussing the future role of the Indian Pharma sector.

He emphasized the Ayushman Bharat scheme and underscored the importance of the pharmaceutical sector, promising the establishment of a Pharma University.