Unsafe school vehicles to face crackdown: RTO

Karimnagar: In a concerning development, several private school buses in and around Thimmapur, Karimnagar, have been found operating without valid fitness certificates—despite schools having reopened over ten days ago. The violation puts the safety of school children at serious risk.

Fitness Certificates Ignored Even for 15-Year-Old Vehicles

Sources reveal that some school buses have crossed the 15-year age limit and are still being used for transporting children, ignoring mandatory disposal or decommissioning procedures as per transport department norms. Owners of these vehicles have failed to comply with the required approvals and fitness renewals.

Transport Department Conducts Special Inspections

In response to the widespread negligence, officials from the Transport Department have launched special inspection drives across the district. On Saturday morning, a private school bus was caught near Thigalaguttapalli in Karimnagar transporting children without the necessary documentation, including a fitness certificate. The bus was seized by AMVI Sravanti and shifted to the Thimmapur RTA office.

Legal Action Initiated Against Defaulters

Officials have registered cases against the violators and warned that the crackdown will continue until all school buses meet the required fitness and safety standards. Transport staff, including officer Srinivas and others, were part of the inspection team.

Officials Urge Schools to Prioritize Safety

Authorities are urging school managements to treat children’s safety as a top priority and comply with transportation regulations. The department has emphasized that only certified and roadworthy vehicles should be used for school transport.