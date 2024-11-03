UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat; Woman Arrested by Mumbai Police

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Mumbai Police have apprehended a woman in connection with a death threat sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat, which emerged on Saturday evening, warned that CM Yogi would be “killed like Baba Siddiqui” unless he resigned within ten days.

The ominous message was received by the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell and referenced the recent assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui, who was gunned down by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on October 12 in Bandra (East), Mumbai.

The police managed to trace the sender of the message to a woman, whose identity has not been disclosed. Her motives behind the threatening communication remain unclear. Authorities are currently investigating the situation further to uncover any additional details related to the threat.

In response to the alarming message, security for CM Yogi Adityanath has been heightened to ensure his safety. This incident follows a series of threats directed at Bollywood actor Salman Khan, which were also received by the Mumbai traffic police in the wake of Siddiqui’s murder. On October 29, Salman Khan was threatened with demands for Rs 2 crore, and another message warned that he would suffer a fate worse than Siddiqui’s if he did not pay Rs 5 crore.

The recent threats to public figures highlight growing concerns regarding security and safety in the region, prompting law enforcement to take vigilant measures to protect key individuals. The investigation into the latest threat is ongoing.