UP Deputy Chief Minister’s VIP Visit Amid Jhansi Hospital Tragedy Sparks Criticism

Fire Tragedy at Jhansi Hospital Kills 10 Newborns; Insensitive Preparations for VIP Visit Stir Outrage

Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: A tragic fire that claimed the lives of 10 newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi has become the center of political and public outrage, following the visit of Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak.

The fire, which broke out around 10:45 PM on Wednesday, was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit. At the time of the fire, there were 54 infants in the NICU, with 44 being rescued from the outer sections. The tragedy has prompted widespread grief, and the state government’s response has come under intense scrutiny.

VIP Welcome Amid Grief: Insensitivity Accusations Erupt

While the city was reeling from the loss, criticism erupted over the apparent insensitivity surrounding Pathak’s visit to the site. Videos circulating on social media showed hospital staff engaged in hurried clean-up operations, with lime being sprayed on the roads and visible efforts made to spruce up the grounds ahead of the Deputy Chief Minister’s arrival. The stark contrast between the preparations for Pathak’s visit and the grieving families has ignited a firestorm of criticism from opposition parties and the public.

The Congress Party, in particular, condemned the actions, accusing the BJP-led state government of callousness. “On one hand, children were burnt to death, their families were crying and wailing. On the other hand, lime was being sprayed on the road to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister,” the Congress posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined the chorus of condemnation.

Government Response to Tragedy

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also responsible for the health portfolio, expressed shock at the manner in which the visit was conducted. “I do not accept this and condemn it. I request the district authorities to take strict action against those responsible for throwing lime on the road,” Pathak stated, acknowledging the growing public anger. His remarks came after the video footage showing the preparation for his arrival went viral.

Compensation Announced, Investigations Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for each family affected by the tragedy, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared ₹5 lakh for each deceased family member and ₹50,000 for the injured. Meanwhile, a three-tier investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the fire and to hold officials accountable.

Pathak visited the affected families, expressing his condolences and vowing that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for negligence. “The Yogi Adityanath government stands with the families and will ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also defended the hospital’s fire safety measures, stating that a fire safety audit had been conducted at the facility in February and that a mock fire drill was carried out in June. He further stated that the hospital’s firefighting equipment was fully operational.

Political Fallout and Public Outrage

The fire tragedy in Jhansi has reignited discussions about the safety standards at public healthcare facilities across Uttar Pradesh, with many questioning the adequacy of fire safety protocols in state-run hospitals. Opposition leaders have pointed to this incident as another example of the state government’s failure to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the incident has fueled further political battles between the BJP and opposition parties, with accusations of governmental indifference and calls for accountability dominating the discourse.

Conclusion: A Nation in Mourning

As Jhansi mourns the loss of 10 innocent lives, the tragedy has sparked wider debates on government accountability, healthcare safety, and the handling of public health crises. The images of lime being sprayed on roads to welcome a VIP at a time of deep sorrow have left many questioning the priorities of those in power, making it clear that the families of the victims, along with the general public, are seeking justice, transparency, and real change in healthcare safety standards.