UP Police telecom gets 1,494 new recruits as CM Yogi hands over appointment letters

Lucknow: In a significant moment for public sector recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 1,374 assistant operators and 120 workshop employees selected for the UP Police Telecom Department.

The ceremony, held at “Indira Gandhi Pratishthan”, marked another stride in the state’s commitment to transparent, merit-based recruitment under “Mission Rozgar.”

Addressing the newly appointed personnel, the Chief Minister emphasised that the era of nepotism and corruption in recruitment is over.

He recalled how, prior to 2017, irregularities in hiring had eroded public trust and weakened law and order. “Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a model for fair recruitment. Every deserving youth is being given an opportunity to serve the state with dignity and pride,” he said.

The appointments come on the heels of the historic recruitment of 60,244 constables earlier this year, and are part of a broader push to modernize the police force and expand employment opportunities.

Since 2017, over 2.17 lakh personnel have been inducted into the UP Police through transparent processes, making it the highest recruitment figure for any state police force in India.

The newly recruited assistant operators and workshop staff will play a crucial role in strengthening the technical backbone of the police communication system.

Their induction reflects the government’s focus on digital infrastructure and efficient public service delivery, he said. For many of the appointees, the moment was deeply personal.

A newly recruited candidate Sandhya Singh from Shahjahanpur credited her success to the transparent process, saying it gave her the confidence to pursue her goal.

Brajesh Kumar Valmiki from Daliganj, Lucknow, called the recruitment a symbol of fairness, while Vaishali Gupta from Krishnanagar said the Yogi government had restored faith in hard work.

Kanchan Saini from Muzaffarnagar, who had previously been appointed as a woman constable, described her dual achievement as a matter of pride.

Anjum Parveen from Saharanpur said receiving her appointment letter directly from the Chief Minister was an honour, and Bhupendra Singh from Aligarh, selected as a workshop employee, expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts in recognizing years of dedication.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the expansion of police training infrastructure, noting that while only 3,000 personnel could be trained annually prior to 2017, the state now accommodates over 60,000 recruits within its own facilities.

He reiterated that the recruitment model adopted by Uttar Pradesh has become a benchmark for other states, not just in numbers but in integrity and efficiency.

With over 8.5 lakh government jobs created and more than two crore employment opportunities facilitated in the private and MSME (micro small and medium enterprise) sectors, the Yogi administration continues to position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in youth empowerment and institutional reform.