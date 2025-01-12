Upcoming IPOs: Five New Public Issues and Eight Listings Scheduled for Next Week

Mumbai: A total of five new IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) is set to open for investors in the upcoming week, including one mainboard issue and four SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) public issues. Additionally, eight IPOs are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges next week.

Mainboard IPO: Laxmi Dental’s Public Issue

The IPO of Laxmi Dental will open on January 13 and close on January 15. The price band for this mainboard issue is set between Rs 407 and Rs 428 per share. The issue size stands at Rs 698.1 crore, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 560.1 crore. Allotments will be made on January 16, and the listing is expected on January 20 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

SME IPOs Opening Next Week

In addition to the Laxmi Dental IPO, there are four SME IPOs opening for subscription next week:

EMA Partners India Limited : This IPO opens on January 17 and closes on January 21. The price band is set between Rs 117 and Rs 124 per share, with a fresh issue of Rs 66.14 crore and an OFS of Rs 9.87 crore.

: This IPO opens on January 17 and closes on January 21. The price band is set between Rs 117 and Rs 124 per share, with a fresh issue of Rs 66.14 crore and an OFS of Rs 9.87 crore. Land Immigration Consultants Limited : This issue will open on January 16 and close on January 20. The price band is fixed between Rs 70 and Rs 72 per share, and the IPO aims to raise Rs 40.32 crore through a fresh issue.

: This issue will open on January 16 and close on January 20. The price band is fixed between Rs 70 and Rs 72 per share, and the IPO aims to raise Rs 40.32 crore through a fresh issue. Rikhav Securities Limited : Opening on January 15 and closing on January 17, this IPO will have a price band of Rs 82 to Rs 86 per share, with an issue size of Rs 88.82 crore.

: Opening on January 15 and closing on January 17, this IPO will have a price band of Rs 82 to Rs 86 per share, with an issue size of Rs 88.82 crore. Kabra Jewels Limited: This IPO opens on January 15 and closes on January 17. The price band is set between Rs 121 and Rs 128 per share, with the issue size amounting to Rs 40 crore.

IPO Listings Scheduled for Next Week

In addition to the upcoming IPO issues, eight IPOs are scheduled for listing in the coming week:

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited will be listed on January 13.

will be listed on January 13. On January 14, Quadrant Future Tek Limited and Capital Infra Trust InvIT will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

and will be listed on both NSE and BSE. Five SME IPOs are also expected to list between January 13 and January 17, including Indobell Insulation, Avax Apparels and Ornaments, BR Goyal Infrastructure, Delta Autocorp, and Sat Kartar Shopping.

Investors should keep a close eye on these upcoming IPOs and listings to seize the opportunities in the market next week.