Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela breaks her silence on controversy over her and Rishabh Pant

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently got embroiled in a controversy surrounding cricketer Rishabh Pant, has issued a clarification expressing that her recent remarks were not directed towards anyone but were a part of a script.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Urvashi Rautela breaks her silence on controversy over her and Rishabh Pant
Urvashi Rautela breaks her silence on controversy over her and Rishabh Pant

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently got embroiled in a controversy surrounding cricketer Rishabh Pant, has issued a clarification expressing that her recent remarks were not directed towards anyone but were a part of a script.

Related Stories
‘Red hot’ Urvashi cheers for recuperating Rishabh Pant, calls him ‘India’s pride’
Injuries, IPL Pressure, and Aging Players Complicate Team Selection for T20I World Cup
IPL 2024 Retentions: Pant, Warner, Shaw, Axar retained; Powell, Sarfaraz, Rahman amongst 11 released by DC
Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy
Rishabh Pant expected to be declared fit after ODI WC

The actress recently featured in an advertisement for a matrimony brand.

In the video, Urvashi was talking about actors, businessmen, singers and batsmen and said “Kuch log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai.”

While the advertisement went viral, the actress found herself entangled in an unnecessary controversy in which it was alleged that she indirectly mocked Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the video.

The actress has now issued a clarification on the rumours in order to shut all trolls.

On Monday, Urvashi took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote: “It’s a generic brand script given by the brand and it’s their prerogative. Not directed towards anyone, #spreadpositivity. As a responsible individual, I understand the impact individuals can have from me as the brand’s basic ambassador #hope #inspirekindness.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi is currently enjoying the success of ‘Love Dose 2.0’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh, and is currently gearing up for ‘Jahangir National University’ (JNU) where she is playing a college politician.

The actress also has projects like ‘Welcome 3’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ‘Baap’ (remake of Hollywood blockbuster ‘Expendables;) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt and ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ with Randeep Hooda in the pipeline.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button