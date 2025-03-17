US Airstrikes in Yemen Kill 53 People, Escalate Tensions with Houthis

Sanaa: At least 53 people were killed, including five women and two children, and more than 100 others were wounded in overnight US airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry. The strikes took place in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other regions, marking one of the most significant US military actions against the Iran-backed group in recent months.

US Strikes Target Houthi Positions in Sanaa and Sadaa

The airstrikes, which began around midnight on Sunday, targeted multiple locations in Yemen, including the Houthi stronghold in Sadaa and the capital city of Sanaa. These airstrikes were part of an ongoing US military campaign aimed at dismantling the Houthi capabilities to attack international shipping in the Red Sea.

The US has escalated its military response after the Houthis had repeatedly attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they described as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The strikes are also seen as a response to the Houthi’s continued military activities, including missile and drone attacks on US naval assets and commercial vessels.

Trump Vows “Overwhelming Lethal Force” Against Houthis

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Houthis, declaring that if they do not stop their attacks on international shipping routes, the US will unleash “overwhelming lethal force” against them. He further stated that “hell will rain down” on the Houthi group like “nothing you have seen before.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the strikes would continue until the Houthis are no longer able to target international ships, a key shipping route for global trade. The US has accused the Houthis of directly attacking the US Navy 174 times and commercial shipping 145 times over the past 18 months using advanced anti-ship weaponry.

Houthis Respond with Retaliatory Strikes

In retaliation to the US airstrikes, the Houthis claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group with drones and missiles. However, the US military successfully intercepted ten of the drones, while one missile fell into the water far from the ship. Despite the Houthis’ claims, the carrier group was unharmed.

The Houthis have vowed to escalate their actions and respond to the US attacks with further escalation. Their political bureau issued a statement saying that the US strikes would only lead to more confrontation.

US Accuses Iran of Supporting Houthi Attacks

The Trump administration has also accused Iran of backing the Houthi rebels, particularly in terms of weaponry and military support. However, Iran has denied these allegations, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry stating that the US cannot “dictate” its foreign policy and rejecting any involvement in the attacks.

The Broader Impact of US-Houthi Tensions

The latest escalation underscores the fragile and complex geopolitical situation in the Middle East, where the US, Iran, and various militant groups are involved in a web of conflicts, many of which are linked to the ongoing war in Gaza. As the US intensifies its military strikes, the Houthis are likely to continue their defiance, further deepening the regional instability.