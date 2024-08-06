US, Israeli defence chiefs call attack on airbase in Iraq ‘dangerous escalation’ by Iran

Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant called the attack on the US airbase in Iraq, where US troops were stationed, a “dangerous escalation,” blaming Iran and its allied Shiite militia, the Pentagon said in a statement.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik earlier that at least several US servicemen had been injured in the attack on the airbase late Monday evening.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed that today’s Iran-aligned militia attack on U.S. forces stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq marked a dangerous escalation and demonstrated Iran’s destabilsing role in the region.

Secretary Austin provided an update on measures to strengthen U.S. military posture in the region in light of this escalating situation,” the statement says.