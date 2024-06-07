T20 World Cup 2024: USA Stuns Pakistan in Super Over Thriller

In a stunning turn of events at the T20 World Cup 2024, the United States handed a shocking defeat to Pakistan in their match held at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Thursday.

The thrilling encounter was decided in a Super Over after both teams ended their innings with identical scores.

Match Summary:

Pakistan, having been invited to bat first, posted a total of 159 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. The team faced early setbacks, being reduced to 26 for 3 within 4.4 overs. However, a resilient 72-run partnership between Babar Azam, who scored 44 off 43 balls, and Shadab Khan helped stabilize the innings.

Shaheen Afridi’s quickfire 23 not out off 16 balls was instrumental in pushing Pakistan to a competitive total. The standout bowler for the USA was Nosthush Kenjige, who claimed 3 wickets for 30 runs in his four overs.

In response, the United States also managed to score 159 for 3 in their 20 overs. The game reached a nail-biting climax with the hosts needing five runs off the final ball. Nitish Kumar smashed a boundary off Haris Rauf to level the scores, forcing the match into a Super Over.

Super Over Highlights:

The USA batted first in the Super Over, setting a target of 19 runs for Pakistan. Despite their efforts, Pakistan could only manage 13 runs in their over, handing the USA a memorable victory by five runs.

Final Scorecard:

USA: 159/3 (20.0 overs) & 18/1 (1.0 over)

159/3 (20.0 overs) & 18/1 (1.0 over) Pakistan: 159/7 (20.0 overs) & 13/1 (1.0 over)

The United States’ victory in the Super Over marks a historic win in their T20 World Cup campaign, showcasing their growing prowess in international cricket.