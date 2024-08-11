Vaughan Teases Jaffer Over India’s ODI Loss to Sri Lanka—Jaffer Fires Back with an Ashes Zinger

Hyderabad: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan are well-known for their playful exchanges on social media, often engaging in humorous banter.

In a recent exchange, Vaughan took a jab at Jaffer following India’s loss in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Vaughan quipped, “Hi Wasim ..What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka? I have been away and missed it .. Hope all is well,” in response to Jaffer’s Q&A session post on X.

Hi Wasim .. What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka ? I have been away and missed it .. Hope all is well https://t.co/aboDKNOuTT — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 11, 2024

Jaffer, known for his quick wit, fired back with a clever remark: “I’ll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. India won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won Tests in Aus in the last 12 years.”

I'll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years 😏 https://t.co/R0JZzl062x — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2024

India’s tour began with a dominant 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20I series. However, the ODI series proved challenging. The opening ODI ended in a thrilling tie, and in the second ODI, India fell short by 32 runs while chasing a target of 240.

The final ODI saw Sri Lanka clinch a decisive 110-run victory over India, defending a total of 248. This series win marked a significant achievement for Sri Lanka, as it was their first ODI series triumph over India since 1997.