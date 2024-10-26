VHP criticises Waqf Board land claims in Telangana and Karnataka

Hyderabad: The Waqf Board has claimed 750 acres in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Telangana, and 1,500 acres in Vijayapura district, Karnataka, reportedly including land belonging to local farmers.

Amidst the central government’s efforts to amend the Waqf Board Act, alleged irregularities in land acquisition have sparked criticism from local groups.

In a statement here on Saturday, Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar, VHP National Spokesperson, condemned the recent claims, attributing them to “vote bank politics” and pledging support for local movements and legal actions challenging the Waqf Board’s actions.