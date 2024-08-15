Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Telangana and AP on Aug 16-17

Hyderabad: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Hyderabad and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

During his visit, Dhankhar will visit Kanha Shanti Vanam, on the outskirts of the city tomorrow, an official release said here on Thursday.

On August 17, Dhankhar will visit Akshara Vidyalaya Campus & Skill Development Centre, the Swarna Bharat Trust and the Muppavarapu Foundation in Nellore.

On the same day, he will preside as the Chief Guest at the 23rd Anniversary Celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam of AP.