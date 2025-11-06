Vijay Dahiya appointed as new DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee Chairman

New Delhi: The Delhi & District Cricket Association on Thursday said former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as new chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Apart from Dahiya, Robin Singh (Jr) has also been added to the committee, with Anjali Sharma retaining her place.

The new members had to be included in the CAC after former India batter Surinder Khanna was relieved following him being involved in the mismanagement and non-payment of various dues surrounding the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) in Jammu & Kashmir, including for staying at a five-star hotel in Srinagar.

With former India player Nikhil Chopra also becoming a DDCA Director in the players’ category, Dahiya and Singh find themselves in the three-member panel. “Yes, Vijay and Robin had to be included, more so after Surinder Khanna’s name came in that scandal around the league in Kashmir.”

“Now the new CAC will have to look and appoint a U19 men’s selector after Ashu Dani had to be sacked due to his role in that league,” said Ashok Sharma, DDCA Secretary, to IANS.

Dahiya, who played two Tests and 19 ODIs for India, brings with him the experience of coaching Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in domestic seasons and being part of IPL sides Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and was in the backroom staff of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.

As per DDCA, the CAC’s role will be to make recommendations to the President for appointment of Selection Committees, Coaches, Manager, Support staff as per the Articles of Association of the DDCA, as well as recommend the above names for the tournaments as are held by the BCCI.

The committee will also have to recommend the terms and conditions of appointment of the Selection Committees, Coaches, Managers, Support staff etc, as well as maintain highest standards of transparency in each aspect.

In light of the controversy surrounding Dani and Khanna, the DDCA had previously issued a notice on Tuesday afternoon that no one can be associated with any kind of leagues.

“This is to bring to kind attention of all stakeholders including players, coaches, support staff and match officials, that during engagement with DDCA they are required to refrain from participation in any unapproved, unauthorised or unrecognised leagues and tournaments whether being held in the state or elsewhere.”

“The players, coaches and support staff are expected to immediately disclose any such relationship and possible conflict of interest immediately and shall ensure that no such conflict exists or persists and shall cease immediately.”

“Needless to say that in case any such unauthorized association, conduct or conflict of interest comes to notice of DDCA, appropriate action will be taken against the individual.”