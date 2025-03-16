Vijay Slams DMK Over Alleged TASMAC Corruption, Demands Action

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and Tamil superstar Vijay has once again taken a strong stance against the ruling DMK, this time over alleged large-scale corruption in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Vijay Accuses DMK of Financial Fraud

In a strongly worded statement, Vijay accused the DMK of orchestrating massive financial fraud, urging authorities to take stringent action against those responsible.

Referring to recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches, he stated that the level of corruption exposed suggests the involvement of “highly experienced and cunning minds.”

Calls for Deeper Investigation

Vijay claimed that “an entire book on corruption” could be written about the DMK’s mismanagement of TASMAC. “From small fishes to whales, a deeper investigation will expose the key players in this scam. The truth must come to light, and those at the top—along with their associates—should be held accountable,” he asserted.

Criticism of DMK’s Governance

Slamming the DMK’s governance model, Vijay described it as an “empty advertising strategy” designed to mislead the public. “No matter how many crores they spend on propaganda, their corrupt tricks won’t work. The people will push them aside in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he added.

TVK’s General Council Meeting on March 28

Vijay’s statement comes ahead of TVK’s highly anticipated general council meeting on March 28 in Chennai. The party is expected to pass 23 resolutions, many of which will target both the DMK-led state government and the BJP-led Centre.

Vijay’s Growing Political Aggression

Party insiders suggest that Vijay’s attacks on both parties will escalate in the coming weeks. His shift in tone was evident in a Women’s Day video message, where he directly criticized the DMK government for the first time.

With his latest remarks on the TASMAC scandal, TVK cadres are reportedly energized, seeing this as a sign of Vijay’s increasingly assertive political stance. His speech at the general council meeting is expected to intensify his criticism of both the DMK and the BJP.

TVK’s Political Roadmap for 2026

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, positioning it as a party against corruption and divisive politics.

While he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will participate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled TVK’s flag and song at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. This was followed by TVK’s first major political conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, which saw an estimated three lakh attendees.

At the Vikravandi event, Vijay launched scathing attacks on both the DMK and the BJP, branding the DMK as his political adversary and the BJP as his ideological adversary.

DMK Responds, Labels TVK as “BJP’s C-Team”

The DMK has dismissed Vijay’s allegations, claiming that he is indirectly supporting the BJP. DMK leaders referred to TVK as the “C team” of the BJP, attempting to downplay its impact.

Despite such criticism, Vijay’s political influence has been growing. His fan club-turned-political organization, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), made a strong mark in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections, winning 115 out of the 169 seats it contested.

All Eyes on TVK’s March 28 Meeting

With Vijay now stepping up his political attacks, all eyes are on TVK’s general council meeting on March 28, where he is expected to outline the party’s electoral roadmap for 2026.