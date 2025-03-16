Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to Hit Theatres on THIS Date!

Mumbai:The highly anticipated romantic comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has locked its release date.

Originally slated for an April 18, 2025 release, the film will now hit theatres on September 12, 2025, due to production delays.

Also Read: Gold Prices Today: Latest Rates in Major Indian Cities

Star-Studded Cast & Direction

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, known for hits like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, and ‘Dhadak’.

Second Collaboration of Varun & Janhvi

This marks Varun and Janhvi’s second film together after ‘Bawaal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under Dharma Productions.

Exciting Holi Song Teaser

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared behind-the-scenes moments from the Holi song of the film. In a fun Instagram reel featuring Maniesh Paul, both actors were seen drenched in colors post-shoot.

Sharing the excitement, Varun wrote:

🗣️ “Happy Holi! Wishing you straight from the sets of #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari BTS. Can’t wait for you to hear our new Holi song. Coming soon!”

With Karan Johar’s signature rom-com expertise, fans eagerly await what ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has in store!