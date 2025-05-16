Viral Video: Priest’s Epic Reply Leaves Groom Shocked – “Here’s When Men See Stars in Broad Daylight!”

Social Media Buzz: A wedding video is going viral across platforms for all the right reasons—humor and relatability. In the midst of the ceremony, a Hindu priest (Purohit) issues a light-hearted warning to the groom about a “coming tsunami,” leaving guests in fits of laughter.

Not Just Wedding Season – It’s Viral Season Too

Whether it’s wedding season or not, wedding-related videos dominate social media timelines daily. This latest clip is no exception, catching the attention of thousands with its unexpectedly funny moment.

Priest Offers Funny “Astrological” Warning

In the viral clip, the priest—while preparing for the sacred havan (fire ritual)—asks the groom when stars are usually visible. The groom replies, “At night.” What follows is the twist:

The priest says, “After marriage, you’ll start seeing stars even during the daytime.”

This cheeky statement had the bride, families, and wedding guests bursting into laughter.

A Sacred Ceremony with a Dash of Humor

As per Hindu traditions, the priest plays a key role in wedding rituals, chanting mantras and guiding the couple through sacred vows. This priest, however, managed to lighten the moment while upholding tradition.

The video shows the bride and groom seated in the mandap, flanked by their families. The priest’s unexpected remark transformed the solemn mood into a moment of shared joy.

Internet Reactions: “Listen to the Priest, Brother!”

The clip was posted on Instagram by the user @twinkle_pasricha, and it has since gained widespread traction. Viewers flooded the comment section with their reactions: