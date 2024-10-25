Warner cleared to again take up leadership roles with immediate effect

New Delhi: Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that former left-handed opener David Warner has been cleared to take up leadership roles in Australian cricket with immediate effect.

In its statement, CA said an independent three-member Review Panel determined that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have the ban lifted. The hearing took place earlier this month after Warner lodged an application in 2022 to have the lifetime leadership ban imposed in 2018, after the sandpaper scandal in Cape Town.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, former men’s cricketer Greg Chappell, ex-women’s captain and current President of World Cricketers’ Association Lisa Sthalekar were among those to submit written character references in the hearing.

The panel of Alan Sullivan KC, Jeff Gleeson KC and Jane Seawright found unanimously that Warner had met all criteria to have the 2018 ban lifted immediately, adding that the sanction imposed six and a half years ago had ‘achieved its purpose’.

The panel noted “the respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner’s) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct”.

The panel also considered references citing “the contribution that Mr Warner has made, and can make in the future, towards the development of young cricketers in Australia if they were given the opportunity to be led by Mr Warner, his important continuing role in fostering interest in cricket especially with the South Asian community in Australia and generally.”

With this, Warner is now eligible to potentially captain Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). He was accompanied at the hearing by Trent Copeland, Thunder general manager and long-time teammate of him at Australia and New South Wales.

“In 2022 we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure there was a fair and rigorous process in place for all players and player support personnel to have long-term sanctions reviewed. I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer,” said Nick Hockley, CA Chief Executive.