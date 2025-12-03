Watching Videos While Driving? VC Sajjanar Issues Strong Warning — Drivers Will Face Action

In a powerful road safety alert, IPS officer VC Sajjanar cautioned motorists against the growing and dangerous habit of watching YouTube videos or streaming content while driving. Calling it an open invitation to death, Sajjanar said that distracted driving is not just a violation of traffic rules but a criminal act that endangers innocent lives.

He stressed that even a moment of carelessness behind the wheel can result in irreversible tragedy.

“Driving While Watching Videos Is a Crime”

According to VC Sajjanar, drivers are responsible for ensuring safe travel for passengers and others on the road. However, many are falling into the trap of watching entertainment content while operating vehicles.

He issued a clear warning:

Watching videos while driving will not be tolerated

Strict action will be taken against negligent drivers

Public safety must not be compromised for entertainment

Ride Aggregators Must Monitor Driver Behavior

Sajjanar also reminded ride aggregator platforms that it is their responsibility to monitor the behaviour of their drivers. Companies must ensure that no driver engages in distracted driving while transporting passengers.

Passengers Urged to Report Unsafe Driving

The Telangana IPS officer encouraged passengers to come forward and report dangerous driving immediately instead of staying silent.

He stated:

If you see your cab, bike taxi, or auto driver watching videos while driving

If the driver is distracted or handling a phone dangerously

If your ride feels unsafe

Passengers should file a complaint without hesitation to help prevent accidents.

A Strong Appeal for Public Responsibility

VC Sajjanar emphasized that one person’s entertainment should never become a curse for innocent people on the road. The distracted driving safety alert aims to create awareness and reduce accidents across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and Cyberabad limits.

Drive Safe, Stay Alert

The message ends with a reminder to all motorists:

Be responsible. Drive safe. Do not risk lives for entertainment.