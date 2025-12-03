Watching Videos While Driving? VC Sajjanar Issues Strong Warning — Drivers Will Face Action
IPS officer VC Sajjanar has issued a strong warning against distracted driving, urging motorists to stop watching videos while driving and report unsafe ride aggregator drivers.
In a powerful road safety alert, IPS officer VC Sajjanar cautioned motorists against the growing and dangerous habit of watching YouTube videos or streaming content while driving. Calling it an open invitation to death, Sajjanar said that distracted driving is not just a violation of traffic rules but a criminal act that endangers innocent lives.
Table of Contents
He stressed that even a moment of carelessness behind the wheel can result in irreversible tragedy.
“Driving While Watching Videos Is a Crime”
According to VC Sajjanar, drivers are responsible for ensuring safe travel for passengers and others on the road. However, many are falling into the trap of watching entertainment content while operating vehicles.
He issued a clear warning:
- Watching videos while driving will not be tolerated
- Strict action will be taken against negligent drivers
- Public safety must not be compromised for entertainment
Also Read: Telangana Police Issues Powerful Cyber Safety Alert Under ‘Fraud Ka Full Stop’ Campaign
Ride Aggregators Must Monitor Driver Behavior
Sajjanar also reminded ride aggregator platforms that it is their responsibility to monitor the behaviour of their drivers. Companies must ensure that no driver engages in distracted driving while transporting passengers.
Passengers Urged to Report Unsafe Driving
The Telangana IPS officer encouraged passengers to come forward and report dangerous driving immediately instead of staying silent.
He stated:
- If you see your cab, bike taxi, or auto driver watching videos while driving
- If the driver is distracted or handling a phone dangerously
- If your ride feels unsafe
Passengers should file a complaint without hesitation to help prevent accidents.
A Strong Appeal for Public Responsibility
VC Sajjanar emphasized that one person’s entertainment should never become a curse for innocent people on the road. The distracted driving safety alert aims to create awareness and reduce accidents across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad and Cyberabad limits.
Drive Safe, Stay Alert
The message ends with a reminder to all motorists:
Be responsible. Drive safe. Do not risk lives for entertainment.