”We should call Narendra Modi ’28 paisa PM”: Udhayanidhi

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister and prominent DMK leader, lambasted the government over fund allocation disparities. Speaking at rallies in Ramanathapuram and Theni, Stalin highlighted the stark contrast in fund distribution, alleging that Tamil Nadu received a mere 28 paise for every rupee it contributed in taxes, while BJP-ruled states enjoyed more substantial financial support.

Taking a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin quipped, “Now, onwards, we should call the Prime Minister ’28 paisa PM’.” His remarks underscored the growing discontent among Tamil Nadu leaders regarding perceived unequal treatment by the Centre.

Continuing his criticism, Stalin condemned the National Education Policy (NEP), accusing the Centre of attempting to undermine the future prospects of children in Tamil Nadu. He further lamented what he deemed as discriminatory practices by the Centre, citing inadequate funds allocation, lack of developmental projects, and the contentious issue of NEET.

In a symbolic gesture aimed at highlighting stalled infrastructure projects, Stalin brandished a brick symbolizing the unfinished AIIMS Madurai project, emphasizing the government’s failure to progress beyond the foundation-laying stage.

Accusing Prime Minister Modi of selective engagement with Tamil Nadu, Stalin alleged that Modi’s visits coincided conveniently with election cycles, insinuating political opportunism.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, scheduled for April 19, hold significant importance with 39 seats at stake. As the state gears up for polling day, the rhetoric from leaders like Udhayanidhi Stalin reflects the heightened political tensions and the electorate’s growing demands for equitable governance.

Votes cast in April will be tallied on June 4, determining the political landscape in Tamil Nadu and potentially shaping the course of national politics.