‘We Will See Who Dares to Touch Us’ Pawan Kalyan Fires Back at Owaisi’s 15-Minute Remarks

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued a strong rebuttal to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, following remarks made by the latter during a recent campaign rally in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a rally, Owaisi had read a Police notice regarding the time limit for his public event, before making a provocative reference to a speech made by his brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, in 2012.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 2012 speech, where he claimed that “15 minutes are enough for Muslims to wipe out Hindus,” has remained a highly sensitive topic. In his recent rally, Asaduddin Owaisi hinted at this past statement, saying, “There are still 15 minutes left,” drawing sharp reactions from various political circles.

Responding to these remarks while campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra’s Degloor constituency, Pawan Kalyan hit back hard. “Don’t think Sanatana Dharma is weak,” he said, addressing Owaisi’s comments. “If you threaten us, we will not retaliate with swords or weapons. We will fold our hands and stand. Let’s see who dares to touch us.”

Pawan Kalyan’s statement has quickly gone viral on social media, with many supporting his stance. His comments have sparked a wider debate on religious tensions and the need for peaceful coexistence. Kalyan’s strong counter comes as the political atmosphere in Maharashtra heats up ahead of the state elections, scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 24.

While Pawan Kalyan continues to campaign for the NDA in Maharashtra, his words reflect the rising political and religious sentiments in the region. His call for unity among Hindus and his challenge to those who threaten their community has garnered significant attention, both online and offline.

The exchange between Pawan Kalyan and Asaduddin Owaisi highlights the ongoing tensions in Indian politics, with issues of religion and identity often taking center stage in election campaigns. As the Maharashtra elections near, the battle of words between political leaders is set to continue.

Pawan Kalyan’s statements are expected to impact the political narrative in Maharashtra, especially in the context of religious tensions and the upcoming elections. His warning to Owaisi has set the stage for further political debates as voters prepare for the November 20 polls.