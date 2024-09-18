Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Severe Thunderstorms and Lightning for Hyderabad and Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning for several districts of Telangana over the next two days. The department predicts that on September 20 and 21, the state will experience thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

In response to the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert. Hyderabad itself is expected to have a cloudy sky until September 20, with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers predicted until Friday.

Current Monsoon Rainfall: A Significant Increase

During this year’s Southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded a remarkable 34% increase in rainfall, with the state receiving an average of 898.1 mm compared to the normal 668.6 mm. Hyderabad, too, has experienced a higher-than-usual rainfall of 703.6 mm, a 28% deviation from the normal 548.8 mm.

Within Hyderabad, Nampally has seen the highest excess rainfall, recording 809.6 mm, a 49% increase over the normal 543.3 mm.

As thunderstorms are expected in the coming days, the total rainfall recorded during this monsoon season is likely to increase even further. Citizens are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as weather conditions may become severe.