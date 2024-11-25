Weather Department Likely to Issue Red Alert for Tamil Nadu Delta Districts

Chennai: The weather department is preparing to issue a Red Alert for several Delta districts of Tamil Nadu on November 28 and 29, following a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an advisory on Monday regarding the intense weather conditions expected to impact the region.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Delta Districts

As per the latest forecast from the RMC, the state of Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy rainfall, starting from Wednesday, November 27. The weather department has already issued an orange alert for Chennai, Karaikal, and Puducherry as heavy rains are expected to hit these areas in the coming days.

The rains are a result of a depression forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is anticipated to strengthen into a deep depression. As it moves northwestward, it is expected to intensify further, leading to significant rainfall across multiple districts, especially the Delta region of Tamil Nadu.

Impact on the Delta Districts and Surrounding Areas

The Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal, are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. These areas could see significant rainfall in isolated locations, with amounts reaching 11.5 cm to 20.4 cm. The period of heavy rain is forecasted from November 25 to November 28, with the heaviest rainfall expected on November 28 and 29.

As the weather system moves closer to the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast, it is expected to bring strong winds and heavy showers to the Chennai region and surrounding areas. This includes the districts of Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

Warnings for Fishermen and Coastal Areas

In light of the developing depression, the RMC has issued a special advisory for fishermen. Fishermen are urged to refrain from deep-sea fishing from November 25 to November 28 due to the rough sea conditions and the depression’s movement in the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal. Authorities are also monitoring the situation closely and will issue further warnings if necessary.

Weather Advisory and Alerts for Various Districts

The RMC has issued a range of weather alerts for different districts across Tamil Nadu. On November 25, an orange alert was issued for the Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai, as well as Karaikal. A yellow alert was also issued for Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

For November 26, a yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram districts. The authorities have urged residents in these regions to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions against flooding and waterlogging.

The Intensification of the Depression

According to the weather department, the system developed in the East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, November 23. This system has intensified under the influence of upper-air circulation in the area since Friday. As it moves west-northwestward, the system is expected to strengthen into a depression by November 25.

Once the depression reaches the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal, it is forecasted to continue strengthening as it moves closer to the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast, which will cause heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Chennai region and nearby areas.

Preparing for Heavy Rain and Stormy Weather

With the Red Alert expected to be issued for the Delta districts on November 28, residents of these areas are advised to remain prepared for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding. The RMC continues to monitor the situation and is expected to issue updated forecasts as necessary.

As this weather system develops, local authorities in Tamil Nadu have already begun implementing measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rain. Flooding and waterlogging are likely concerns, especially in areas that typically experience heavy rainfall. Travelers are also advised to take caution, as stormy weather could disrupt road, rail, and air transport in affected regions.

Conclusion: Stay Alert and Follow Official Warnings

As heavy rainfall is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and the Delta districts later this week, residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow official warnings from the Regional Meteorological Centre. The Red Alert for the Delta districts on November 28 and 29 highlights the potential severity of this weather system.

With the threat of heavy rain, winds, and flooding, local authorities and emergency services are prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies. Fishermen are particularly advised to avoid deep-sea fishing during this period due to the risk of rough seas.

Stay informed, heed the weather alerts, and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety during this period of intense weather in Tamil Nadu.