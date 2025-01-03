West Bengal School Job Scam: ED Confiscations Reach Rs 239.26 Crore Amid Delayed Legal Proceedings

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant progress in the cash-for-school-job scam in West Bengal, with total confiscations now amounting to ₹239.26 crore.

These confiscations include cash, gold, and the attachment of properties and assets both within West Bengal and outside the state. However, uncertainties persist over the framing of charges due to delays in legal proceedings.

Confiscated Assets: Key Details

The ED’s latest confiscations include:

Commercial properties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and land parcels with buildings in Malda, West Bengal, worth ₹8.20 crore.

Land parcels worth ₹46.13 lakh registered under Chandan Mondal and his wife.

These assets are linked to entities like M/s ND Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., owned and controlled by Niladri Das, his family members, and Abdul Khalek’s family.

Delays in Legal Proceedings

The process of framing charges in the ED-registered case has been postponed multiple times. On Thursday, the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata delayed the process for the second time this week due to the hospitalization of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused.

As per legal requirements, all accused must be physically present during the charge framing process. This has added to the delays, stalling further legal action in the high-profile case.

Key Accused and Allegations

The ED has named 29 individuals and 24 corporate entities and trusts as accused in its charge sheets. Prominent figures implicated include:

Partha Chatterjee , former Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General.

, former Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General. Manik Bhattacharya , ruling party legislator and former President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

, ruling party legislator and former President of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. Arpita Mukherjee , a close aide of Chatterjee, from whose properties a significant amount of cash and gold were seized in July 2022.

, a close aide of Chatterjee, from whose properties a significant amount of cash and gold were seized in July 2022. Kalyan Moy Bhattacharya , Chatterjee’s son-in-law.

, Chatterjee’s son-in-law. Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, named after Chatterjee’s late wife, also listed as an accused entity.

Timeline of Seizures and Investigations

The ED has steadily uncovered assets linked to the scam over the past year:

In July 2022, a massive recovery of cash and gold was made from Arpita Mukherjee’s residences.

Over time, properties and assets tied to the accused individuals and entities have been attached to the investigation.

Political Repercussions

The scam has sent shockwaves through West Bengal’s political and educational landscape, tarnishing the image of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Opposition parties have seized the opportunity to criticize the state government, calling for greater transparency and accountability in recruitment processes.

Impact on Education and Governance

The scam highlights systemic issues in recruitment for teaching positions in West Bengal schools. Allegations of corruption, favoritism, and financial irregularities have cast a shadow over the integrity of the education system.

Next Steps and Legal Challenges

The ED continues its efforts to trace additional assets and build a robust case against the accused. However, delays in legal proceedings, particularly the framing of charges, pose challenges to swift resolution. The presence of influential individuals among the accused adds complexity to the case.