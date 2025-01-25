Western Australia: Homes Destroyed as Bushfires Threaten Towns

Sydney: Homes have been destroyed, and thousands of residents are trapped as large out-of-control bushfires continue to rage in Western Australia (WA).

Evacuation Routes Cut Off Due to Bushfires

Authorities in WA issued a warning on Saturday morning, telling residents in towns near two major bushfires in the state’s southwest that it is now too late to evacuate due to fires impacting evacuation routes, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Arthur River Fire Devours 11,000 Hectares

One of the fires, near the town of Arthur River, located 190 km southwest of Perth, burned through over 11,000 hectares of land on Friday, fueled by hot and windy conditions. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that two houses had already been destroyed, and there are growing concerns that more homes may be affected.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Emergency Shelter Advice Issued to Residents

Authorities have advised residents in Arthur River and surrounding towns that it is too late to leave and to seek shelter at home. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a dire warning, stating, “Leaving now will put your life in danger. You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you before the flames reach you.”

Also Read: Netanyahu Reserves the Right to Resume War if Gaza Ceasefire Fails

Warnings for Other Regions and Tourist Areas

A lower-level warning has been issued for the wider region, urging residents to prepare for potential evacuations. Another fire near Bremer Bay, a popular tourist destination on WA’s south coast, has also prompted warnings that it is now too late to leave. The DFES has advised, “Do not try to leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. If you cannot shelter in a solid structure, you need to stay in an open space, away from vegetation, such as the beach.”

Ongoing Heatwave Exacerbates Bushfire Conditions

Meanwhile, warnings have been downgraded for a 40,000-hectare bushfire in WA’s central region, more than 300 km east of Perth, with residents advised to monitor the situation closely. WA has been experiencing a severe heatwave for several days, with temperatures across the state exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, which has intensified the fires.