WFP condemns Israeli attack on aid convoy

United Nations: The World Food Programme (WFP) condemned Israeli shooting at its aid convoy in the Gaza Strip, a UN spokesman said, urging parties to allow safe passage of humanitarian aid throughout the region.

In a statement, the WFP strongly condemned “the horrifying incident” on Sunday, when a clearly marked WFP convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, putting the lives of staff at tremendous risk and leaving the vehicles immobilised, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli authorities,” the statement said. “At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles.” Although, no staff members were injured in the incident.

“The World Food Programme and we urge all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and allow safe passage of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief, said at a daily briefing.

The WFP said “this unacceptable event is just the latest example” of the complex and dangerous working environment that it and other agencies are operating in currently.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the armed looting of humanitarian convoys was reported over the weekend in southern and central Gaza, four in the south, affecting dozens of truckloads of supplies and putting drivers at risk.

In one incident, 43 out of 74 trucks were looted on the Ar-Rasheed coastal road in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah. Eight fuel trucks were seized with only two since recovered.

“This leaves the humanitarian community with approximately 50,000 liters of fuel left to power essential services — that’s less than what is needed for two days,” OCHA said. “Israel must facilitate the flow of aid, fuel and commercial goods into and within Gaza swiftly and at scale through multiple entry points. Israel must also allow the civilian police to operate and thereby restore public order.”

OCHA said civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian workers, convoys and assets, must be protected by international humanitarian law.