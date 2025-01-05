Whatever Kohli, Rohit plan, it will be for best interest of Indian cricket: Gambhir

Sydney: Following India’s 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there has been much speculation regarding the future of regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli.

However, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed optimism, stating that whatever decisions the senior duo make will always be in the best interest of Indian cricket.

Gambhir Defends Rohit and Kohli’s Commitment to Indian Cricket

Despite criticism of both players’ performances in the series, with Kohli scoring only 190 runs and Rohit contributing just 31 runs, Gambhir emphasized that their passion and hunger for the game remain strong. Kohli’s struggles with balls outside the off-stump and Rohit’s absence for the Perth Test due to family commitments were major talking points, but Gambhir remains confident about their dedication to the national team.

“I can’t talk about the future of any player. It is up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger and passion, they are tough people. Hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, whatever they plan, it will be for the best interest of Indian cricket,” said Gambhir.

Appreciation for Rohit Sharma’s Leadership and Accountability

Gambhir also praised Rohit Sharma’s decision to opt out of the fifth Test in Sydney due to poor form. Addressing the speculation around potential unrest in the dressing room, Gambhir emphasized the importance of team over individual interests. Rohit’s decision to step down highlighted his commitment to putting the team first, according to Gambhir.

“If a captain, not even a captain, if a leader has taken this decision ahead of his team, then I don’t think there is anything wrong with that,” Gambhir said. “The most important thing is the team and the country, and Rohit Sharma has shown that.”

Domestic Cricket’s Importance for Transition and Future Players

As India’s next international assignment, a five-match T20I series against England, looms on January 22, Gambhir stressed the importance of players, especially those do not part of the T20I set-up, playing domestic cricket. This includes players like KL Rahul, who has been absent from the international scene for two years. Gambhir underscored the value of domestic cricket in nurturing future Test players.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given,” Gambhir said. “If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players for Test cricket.”

Gambhir on India’s Future and Team Transition

Although the recent loss to Australia and the previous 3-0 defeat to New Zealand have led to discussions about transitioning the Indian team, Gambhir believes it’s too early to address such matters. With months before India’s next series against England, he suggested that a lot can change in that time.

“Look, it is too early to talk about it. The series has just got over. I think we still have five more months to plan where we want to head towards,” he concluded. “A lot of things change in sport. Form, people, and attitude change; everything changes in sport. Whatever happens, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket.”