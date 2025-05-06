When Arya Convinced Santhanam to Demolish His House!

Chennai: Actor Santhanam recently shared a hilarious and touching story about how his close friend, actor Arya, convinced him to demolish a house he had planned to renovate and move into.

Thick Friendship Born from Film Sets

Speaking at the audio launch of director S Prem Anand’s upcoming horror comedy Devil’s Double Next Level, in which he plays the lead role, Santhanam opened up about his long-standing friendship with Arya.

“Arya and I became thick friends while working on the film Oru Kalloriyin Kadhai,” said Santhanam, adding that their bond was built on fearlessness and shared joy rather than worry over outcomes. He humorously recounted how many of his troubles began with Arya — but always ended in good memories.

Also Read: Pradeep Dahiya appointed new MCG Chief

Arya’s Unbelievable Suggestion

While talking about their new film Devil’s Double, Santhanam revealed that Arya agreed to produce the movie after director Anand narrated just a single line of the story. Six months into the planning, Santhanam bought a house intending to renovate it and move in with his family. His mother and wife regularly visited the house every Friday to light a lamp, and the family had emotionally invested in the home.

Then came Arya.

Demolition on Demand

“One Sunday, Arya called and asked me where I was. I told him I had bought a house and was renovating it. He arrived at the site, looked at the building, and said it should be demolished,” said Santhanam, leaving the audience in splits.

Santhanam initially resisted, citing emotional and financial reasons. But Arya wouldn’t hear of it. “‘You keep quiet,’ Arya told me. ‘You’ll regret it later, so better do it now.’ Before I knew it, he had called a friend, who then called someone else, and the entire building was razed to the ground in just four days!” Santhanam recounted.

The Family’s Shock

Santhanam didn’t tell his family what had happened. The following Friday, when his mother and wife went to light the lamp, they were shocked to find the house missing. “My mother even searched nearby streets, thinking she had lost her way,” Santhanam laughed.

Eventually, he confessed to his mother, who was stunned. “I told her Arya was sure it would look better if we built from scratch. She asked, ‘I thought you did these things only in movies. You do it in real life too?’” he joked.

A Bond Beyond Cinema

Using the anecdote to highlight their fearless and adventurous nature, Santhanam praised Arya’s trust in their friendship and the film. “He told me, ‘Don’t take up any other film till this is done. I’ll take care of everything. Your job is to win with this film.’ That’s the confidence and support he gives.”

Santhanam concluded by promising that Devil’s Double Next Level would be a success and a tribute to their incredible bond.

Would you like a few hashtags to go with this article?