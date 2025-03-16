Whitewashing Work Begins at Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid Under ASI Supervision

New Delhi: The long-awaited whitewashing of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, officially commenced on Sunday under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The restoration work follows a directive from the Allahabad High Court and is being carried out in phases.

ASI Oversees Whitewashing Process

A team of nine labourers has been appointed by ASI to conduct the whitewashing work. The first phase involves applying white paint to the mosque’s exterior to restore its historic aesthetic.

Shahi Jama Masjid President Confirms Compliance with Court Orders

Zafar Ali, President of the Shahi Jama Masjid, confirmed that the restoration work is progressing as per the High Court’s orders.

“As per the orders of the High Court, whitewashing and painting have already begun. It is being conducted under the supervision of the ASI team, with nine workers currently on site. If more workers are needed, the number will be increased tomorrow. The work is progressing rapidly and efficiently.” follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Labourers from Delhi Assigned to the Task

The team handling the project has been brought in from Delhi. One of the labourers on-site stated:

“Eight other labourers are working. The backside will be painted, and the entire exterior will be covered. We are whitewashing first; we came from Delhi.”

Also Read: Watch Gujarat Police Thrash Goons Who Attacked Commuters, Social Media Reacts

Mosque Committee Closely Monitoring the Work

The mosque committee, led by Zafar Ali, is ensuring that the whitewashing meets both historical preservation standards and legal requirements. The restoration work is expected to be completed within a few days.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the ASI to complete the whitewashing of the mosque’s outer walls within a week. Additionally, the court has mandated the installation of lighting around the mosque’s exterior to enhance visibility.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case, clarified that the whitewashing applies only to the mosque’s outer wall and does not extend to the interiors.

This restoration effort aims to preserve the historical integrity of Shahi Jama Masjid, a significant religious landmark in Sambhal.