Watch: Gujarat Police Thrash Goons Who Attacked Commuters, Social Media Reacts

Ahmedabad witnessed a dramatic turn of events after Gujarat Police officers were seen thrashing a group of men who had allegedly attacked commuters and vandalized vehicles with sticks and swords in the Vastral area on Thursday. The incident, which was caught on camera, quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Viral Videos Show Police Action

The widely circulated videos show at least five individuals being beaten by Ahmedabad Police officers. The severity of the punishment left some of the alleged miscreants struggling to walk. The footage has drawn strong reactions, with many netizens praising the Gujarat Police for their strict action against those involved in the violence.

Also Read: Holi Procession and Friday Prayers Conclude Peacefully in Sambhal Amid Tight Security

Public Applauds Police Action

Social media users have hailed the police response, stating that the goons were receiving a taste of their own medicine. Numerous memes and humorous reactions flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users appreciated the swift justice meted out to the miscreants.

Incident Before Holi Celebrations

The violence erupted on March 13, just a day before Holi, when a mob of around 20 men was caught on camera attacking an SUV owner and damaging multiple vehicles in the area with swords and sticks. The aggressive behavior led to chaos, prompting immediate police intervention.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions after #GujaratPolice beat up goons who allegedly attacked commuters and vandalized vehicles with sticks and swords in #Ahmedabad's #Vastral area on Thursday.



Netizens hailed the Gujarat police, claiming the goons were getting a dose of… https://t.co/WR389bSWnk pic.twitter.com/G6Zr6P6LIz — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 15, 2025

Strict Policing Ahead of Festivities

Authorities have assured that strong measures will be taken against those disrupting public safety. The Gujarat Police’s firm action serves as a warning against any unlawful activities ahead of major celebrations in the state.