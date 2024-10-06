Woman Arrested for Killing Girl Over Loan Repayment Dispute

Chittoor: A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering a young girl after a dispute over a loan repayment. The incident occurred when the girl’s father lent ₹3.60 lakhs to the woman, who failed to return the amount. Following a confrontation, the woman became enraged.

According to reports, the woman took the girl to her mother’s house under the pretense of feeding her. After the meal, both women allegedly strangled the girl to death and then disposed of her body in a water tank.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the accused woman is currently in custody as they work to uncover further details surrounding this tragic event.